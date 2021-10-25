4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $235,800

This 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car garage, RANCH home located on Tormey Street, part of the historic Chautauqua Park area. Move right in to find all you need on the main level, then to double your valuable with spacious living area in the lower walk out level. Appealing front entrance with stamped concrete ramp and sidewalk to open front sitting porch, newer metal roof features newer gutters with leaf guards. Your main foyer opens to the main floor living room, dining room area, main level laundry, kitchen with glass doors to the large deck overlooking the gorgeous panoramic view of Red Oak, day view is awesome, night view out of this world!! You can see for miles!! Lower level with all new carpet, has family room, generous sized bedroom, 3/4 bath, kitchenette, and lots of storage. So many superb updates to this must see property!! Property is being sold as an "AS IS" transaction.