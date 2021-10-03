This is a cute 4-bedroom, 1-bath bungalow with curb appeal. The house has 2-bedrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper level. There is hardwood floors and lots of storage. The house does need some updating but there is insulation in the attic, and the basement walls are insulated and have drywall. There is a high efficiency furnace with brand new heat exchanger and blower motor, updated wiring and breaker box.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $35,000
