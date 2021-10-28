This 2-story home has lots of potential along with a detached 2 car garage. The previous owner lived on the main floor and some repairs had been started, but there is still some work to be done. Upstairs has its own main entrance and is set up to be a separate living area with its own bathroom and kitchenette. This property is being sold "AS IS"
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $39,500
