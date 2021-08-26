 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $49,900

This Victorian home on a corner lot has 4-5 bedrooms and a bath all on the second level. The main level has a large kitchen, living room, formal dining room, full bath and an office. The home has beautiful stained glass windows, tin ceiling, pocket doors, and original woodwork with ornate details. The home also includes a 2-car detached garage. The home is being sold in "AS IS" condition. The seller is willing to consider an installment contract with adequate down payment.

