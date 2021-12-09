This home on a corner lot with a large wrap around porch is sure to catch your eye! This home has had beautiful remodeling throughout. The large living room has glass French doors to the sitting area or office. The newly remodeled kitchen has been opened to the formal dining room with a bump out perfect for a large Christmas tree. The main floor also in includes the Â½ bath, laundry room, and an extra room that could be used for many things; bedroom, office, or sitting area. The 4-bedrooms on the upper-level fan out to a large staircase landing with an exit door to the outside. There is also a walk-up attic great for storage. The home has a new central air unit and new water heater. The fenced in backyard has a new concrete patio with cobblestone inlay perfect for your outdoor enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $89,900
Updated
