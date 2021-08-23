4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $129,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Shenandoah boy has been selected as a Kid Captain for the 2021 Iowa Hawkeye football team.
Several southwest Iowa cross country programs travel to Shenandoah Tuesday evening as the Mustang and Fillie cross country teams host their an…
Opinions are mixed from coverage area coaches when it comes to the addition of a shot clock in high school basketball.
- Updated
On Saturday, Aug. 14 Shenandoah Medical Center held a memorial ceremony and dedication of the Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo to commemorate the life a…
- Updated
Justin Dammann of Clarinda spoke to the Page County Board of Supervisors Aug. 17 about the possibility of cultivating a long-term agreement re…
- Updated
The Farragut Fire Department plans to hold a First Responder Night in the Farragut Park later this month to educate and keep kids and families safe.
Adding an extra zero to your tax-advantaged retirement accounts is possible. Here's how to do it.
Edan Everly will perform a concert as part of Shenandoah, Iowa’s 150th Anniversary Shenfest celebration September 25. The next generation conc…
- Updated
1009 E Cherry St in Red Oak is a split foyer house with many beautiful updates. The updates include new carpet, new flooring, all new kitchen …
- Updated
Reynolds wants to support Afghans who helped the U.S. government