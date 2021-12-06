 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $134,500

4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $134,500

4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $134,500

Nice two story house with room to enjoy your memories. Plenty of room to enjoy your own space. Lovely landscaping and a one car detached garage. You must see to appreciate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics