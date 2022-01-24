One of a Kind Home secluded at the end of Johnson Drive with gorgeous landscaping & high end finishes. This Home has been well maintained and has had award winning updates. The beautiful eat in kitchen has black marble heated floors, black marble counters & back splash with custom made maple cabinetry. Built in appliances, soft close cabinets, the separate pantry includes a built in wine fridge. Windows overlook large grass area with timber. Lots of wildlife to watch. Three bedrooms on the main floor, smallest room also has washer and dryer hookups built in. Master bedroom has two large closets and master bath with walk in shower and heated floors. 2nd bedroom has large closet. The main bath has heated floors with jetted tub. Upstairs family room has large gas Marble fireplace and patio doors open to large deck. Basement is finished with gas fireplace, wet bar,billard room and 4th bedroom with large bath. You have to see this wonderful home to appreciate
4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $355,000
-
- Updated
