Four Bedroom, Two Bath home with a bed and bath on main level. This home has lots of possibilities. Beautiful woodwork, large rooms with an extra connecting 37' x 150' lot to the south for extra yard or a large garage. This house needs some repairs and plumbing would need to fixed, sinks and toilets may require repair also. The roof is newer as well and ac & Funace.
4 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $40,000
