4 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $187,900

From the moment you walk in, you'll fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch on a corner lot. Meticulously maintained, this home features an open concept with multiple updates. Stunning custom kitchen includes quartz countertops, soft-close maple cabinets, and tile backsplash. New hardwood floors in kitchen, dining, and living rooms. Master suite with private bath includes Pella windows and custom blinds. Two additional bedrooms border a full bath off a private hallway. Generously-sized laundry room located off the kitchen with walk-in pantry and additional storage. Downstairs you'll find the fourth bedroom with an egress window, bathroom, family room, and ample storage. Attached, insulated two stall garage. Call quickly and don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime home!! (AMA)