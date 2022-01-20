 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $22,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $22,500

This great investment opportunity is being sold as-is. This 4 bedroom sits on a extra large corner lot with a great location. Recent improvements include roof and siding. Call or text Dave at 712-269-8191 for details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular