4 Bedroom Home in Westboro - $375,000

BEAUTIFUL 1920's VICTORIAN HOME w/ LAND!!! Are you ready to get away from it all? Get ready to own your quiet home with enough acres to live in privacy, peace & quiet! The mature pines around the home mirror living in a forest! ðŸ™‚ Drive up the long winding driveway to this beautiful four story home that sits on 3.5 acres of property! And you can purchase more acres if desired!? We can add acres, 17 acres or the whole farm can be purchased for a total of 160 Acres! (call for pricing). This well built victorian home has it all! The home is filled with quartersawn oak that is throughout the home, including the staircase, sitting benches, fireplace mantels, plus many built-in cabinets & bookshelves....all quartersawn!. Need a lot of Room? This beautiful home has FOUR FLOORS! , An unfinished basement with high ceilings that could be finished if desire....but why? ðŸ™‚ The home already have 3 more already finished floors! !st floor has a beautiful sun room with a large deck & gazebo. Also on the first floor is the kitchen, pantry, dining room, Bathroom with laundry, sitting room with fireplace, and a beautiful front entryway off the wrap-around porch! The second floor is where the victorian era bedrooms are located. . 4 bedrooms, all with closets, a sleeping porch as bedroom that is all windows(very nice)! and a 2nd bathroom that has been updated! Then as a bonus.......the attic(3rd floor) has been finished as another family room or game room! Outside you have 2 modern outbuidings that include 4 spaces for cars & each having added space for storage of motorcycles, lawn equipment, and room for workshop area! Too much to list!! Call for details! Priced right!! Updated modern Kitchen! Additional acreage can be purchased around the house if desired. 24Ã—36 (2 Car + Storage) Fully Insulated and interior Finished 25Ã—31 2 Car with Bench & workshop area Amazing 14Ã—15 Glass Sunroom Huge 20Ã—15 Back Deck + 8Ã—8 Beautiful Gazebo Huge Wrap Around Porch 2 Bathroom/4 Bedroom Large pantry with very nice Cabinets. Lots of Storage! Well Water/City Water is Available Much more! Call for more details on this well maintained home!
4 Bedroom Home in Westboro - $375,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clarinda baseball team highlighted the summer sports season with a run to the state tournament while Sidney baseball ran the table in the …
- Updated
Winter isn’t quite upon us, but it may appear that way inside the Rose Garden as the cast for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of D…
DES MOINES — After more than a half-year in decline, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has been increasing in recent weeks.
- Updated
Governor calls new CDC guidance counterproductive
CEDAR RAPIDS — With the national debt approaching $30 trillion and consumer prices increasing for four straight months, Sen. Joni Ernst wants …
- Updated
The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to the athletic programs at the Shenandoah Comm…
- Updated
Members of Fremont County’s Hometown Pride committees met at the United Faith Church in Sidney on June 30 to celebrate the many successes of H…
- Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS — After saying last week they were “appalled” that Gov. Kim Reynolds has not appointed people to vacant seats on the state Board …
- Updated
Deployment costs Iowa taxpayers about $300,000
- Updated
A maintenance project planned for J64 in Page County is anticipated to only last a few days.