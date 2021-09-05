This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a large treed lot on a quiet street surrounded by beautiful homes. Inside enjoy the many spacious rooms, including 3 family/living room areas Also included is a custom master bath with heated Italian marble floor, a large walk-in shower and a large corner tub. Outside from the comfort of the deck you can survey the beautifully wooded lot and custom garden shed / playhouse. This home is a must see. Schedule your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $329,000
Friday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – On a night when the Shenandoah football team and community remembered one of their own who was tragically taken too soon, the She…
Thursday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
After Sidney football’s first season playing 11-man football in nearly two decades ended without a win last season, this year’s Cowboys made t…
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams had three athletes each place in the top 10 and the boys placed second and the gi…
The city of Essex will be celebrating its 150th year plus one over Labor Day weekend with a schedule full of events for everyone.
A grand marshal and honorary co-Grand marshal have been selected for the 2021 Essex Labor Day celebration.
ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes dropped their Corner Conference volleyball opener as part of a 0-2 evening Thursday, Aug. 26.