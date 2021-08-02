This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a large treed lot on a quiet street surrounded by beautiful homes. Inside enjoy the many spacious rooms, including 3 family/living room areas Also included is a custom master bath with heated Italian marble floor, a large walk-in shower and a large corner tub. Outside from the comfort of the deck you can survey the beautifully wooded lot and custom garden shed / playhouse. This home is a must see. Schedule your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $340,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clarinda baseball team highlighted the summer sports season with a run to the state tournament while Sidney baseball ran the table in the …
- Updated
Winter isn’t quite upon us, but it may appear that way inside the Rose Garden as the cast for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of D…
- Updated
This is a two owner home. The owners have lived in the house for 63 Years. There is a bedroom on the main floor, formal dining room and 3/4 ba…
- Updated
Absolutely beautiful two-bedroom low maintenance condo! This newly built home features an open concept kitchen and living room with vaulted ce…
- Updated
Governor calls new CDC guidance counterproductive
DES MOINES — After more than a half-year in decline, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has been increasing in recent weeks.
CEDAR RAPIDS — With the national debt approaching $30 trillion and consumer prices increasing for four straight months, Sen. Joni Ernst wants …
- Updated
The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to the athletic programs at the Shenandoah Comm…
- Updated
Deployment costs Iowa taxpayers about $300,000
- Updated
Members of Fremont County’s Hometown Pride committees met at the United Faith Church in Sidney on June 30 to celebrate the many successes of H…