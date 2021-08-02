5 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $340,000

This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a large treed lot on a quiet street surrounded by beautiful homes. Inside enjoy the many spacious rooms, including 3 family/living room areas Also included is a custom master bath with heated Italian marble floor, a large walk-in shower and a large corner tub. Outside from the comfort of the deck you can survey the beautifully wooded lot and custom garden shed / playhouse. This home is a must see. Schedule your showing today.