5 Bedroom Home in Shambaugh - $219,000

Beautiful 5-bedroom home on almost 2 acres less than 10 miles from Clarinda! This home has been extremely well maintained and very nicely updated! On the main floor you will find a spacious master bedroom w/ a large walk-in closet & the master bathroom has a double vanity & walk-in shower! The kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, custom cabinets with tons of pull-out drawers and newer appliances! There is a large dining area & the living room features vaulted ceilings. There are two more bedrooms on the main floor, one of them is set up as an office now but could easily be converted for whatever your family needs. The over 1,000 sq. ft. attached garage offers tons of storage as well as work space, it leads right in to the main floor laundry area! The full basement features two more bedrooms, large rec space/family room as well as a clean & organized utility room which has access to the garage! This property's outdoor space is amazing! This place is a must see!