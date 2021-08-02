Beautiful 5-bedroom home on almost 2 acres less than 10 miles from Clarinda! This home has been extremely well maintained and very nicely updated! On the main floor you will find a spacious master bedroom w/ a large walk-in closet & the master bathroom has a double vanity & walk-in shower! The kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, custom cabinets with tons of pull-out drawers and newer appliances! There is a large dining area & the living room features vaulted ceilings. There are two more bedrooms on the main floor, one of them is set up as an office now but could easily be converted for whatever your family needs. The over 1,000 sq. ft. attached garage offers tons of storage as well as work space, it leads right in to the main floor laundry area! The full basement features two more bedrooms, large rec space/family room as well as a clean & organized utility room which has access to the garage! This property's outdoor space is amazing! This place is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Shambaugh - $219,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clarinda baseball team highlighted the summer sports season with a run to the state tournament while Sidney baseball ran the table in the …
- Updated
Winter isn’t quite upon us, but it may appear that way inside the Rose Garden as the cast for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of D…
DES MOINES — After more than a half-year in decline, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has been increasing in recent weeks.
- Updated
Governor calls new CDC guidance counterproductive
CEDAR RAPIDS — With the national debt approaching $30 trillion and consumer prices increasing for four straight months, Sen. Joni Ernst wants …
- Updated
The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to the athletic programs at the Shenandoah Comm…
- Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS — After saying last week they were “appalled” that Gov. Kim Reynolds has not appointed people to vacant seats on the state Board …
- Updated
Members of Fremont County’s Hometown Pride committees met at the United Faith Church in Sidney on June 30 to celebrate the many successes of H…
- Updated
Deployment costs Iowa taxpayers about $300,000
CEO: A ‘safe, local entertainment option’ in pandemic