This home has it all a total of 5 bedrooms, including a master bedroom on the main level with a master bath ensuite. There is beautiful oak woodwork, both front and back stair cases, oak colonnades with glass front display cases and both the living room and dining room have the original light fixtures. The main floor also features the kitchen with oak cabinetry, a sitting room, a separate formal dining room and a 1/2 bath. The upper level has 4 nice size bedrooms, a 3/4 bath and a walk up floored attic. The lower level provides a lot more living space with a family room with fireplace, office area, 1/2 bath, a rec room with double glass doors, a gas fireplace and garden level windows. The house also includes a Generac generator, a large well insulated 3-car garage, and 2 more workshops with electrical and concrete. Call today to see this beautiful home.
5 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $169,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gary Whipple, commander of the American Legion, Williams-Jobe-Gibson Post 128, gave a cordial welcome and blessing for the Sidney Rodeo Queen …
The 2020-21 sports season brought plenty of highlights for the Page County Newspapers coverage area teams and before the fall season begins, l…
- Updated
Alan and Pat Briggs have been selected as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.
Edan Everly will perform a concert as part of Shenandoah, Iowa’s 150th Anniversary Shenfest celebration September 25. The next generation conc…
- Updated
Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinet…
The Shenandoah baseball team handed out its team awards during its annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.
- Updated
Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinet…
- Updated
DES MOINES — A proposal that would send more than $4.2 billion in federal funding to Iowa for road and bridge construction and repairs receive…
Western Iowa Tourism Region and The Iowa Gallivant recently collaborated on a tourism promotion for the western third of Iowa called the Weste…
- Updated
Check out this 3-bedroom 1 Â½ story home with tons updates and a huge fenced in yard!! The main floor offers two bedrooms, a full bathroom, an…