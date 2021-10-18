A truly beautiful & unique home. The home had a major addition in 1995 / 96 and offers truly more space than one would expect from looking at the home from the street, plus in a great neighborhood. The modern kitchen has a freestanding island with a gas cook top, maple cabinets, tiled floors and black granite counter tops, above cabinet accent lighting . The formal dining room is large with natural light and plenty of space for entertaining. Just off the formal dining room is a front parlor / living room with a gas fireplace. The master suite is stunning with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, skylights, his and her closets, beautiful hardwood floors, and tiled master bath with vaulted ceilings and skylight, large shower stall and whirlpool tub and separate toilet & bidet room. The main floor has another bedroom, full bath, large den with wood fireplace an informal dining area and a screened in porch off the back of the home. Lots more to say and not enough space say it!
6 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $294,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
- Updated
There will be several candidates on the ballot in November, running to be the next mayor of Shenandoah, and Jeff Hiser will be among them.
- Updated
One of the first signs of fall in Clarinda is the annual Clarinda Craft Carnival.
The Republican signals bill could come up in special session
- Updated
Jon and Nancy Johnson from Sidney are community members that have provided a safe place for Sidney youth to play for over three decades. On Fr…
Saturday Scoreboard
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
- Updated
UPDATE: The Shenandoah/St. Albert game that was scheduled earlier this week is now off.
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
ESSEX – Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson combined for all nine touchdowns in leading Stanton/Essex to a 64-34 win over Bedford Friday, Oct. 8,…