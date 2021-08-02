A truly beautiful & unique home. The home had a major addition in 1995 / 96 and offers truly more space than one would expect from looking at the home from the street, plus in a great neighborhood. The modern kitchen has a freestanding island with a gas cook top, maple cabinets, tiled floors and black granite counter tops, above cabinet accent lighting . The formal dining room is large with natural light and plenty of space for entertaining. Just off the formal dining room is a front parlor / living room with a gas fireplace. The master suite is stunning with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, skylights, his and her closets, beautiful hardwood floors, and tiled master bath with vaulted ceilings and skylight, large shower stall and whirlpool tub and separate toilet & bidet room. The main floor has another bedroom, full bath, large den with wood fireplace an informal dining area and a screened in porch off the back of the home. Lots more to say and not enough space say it!
6 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $299,900
