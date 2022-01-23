This is a duplex, consisting of 2 units total. Property is being sold in its as is condition. Fantastic opportunity to invest in this duplex property in Red Oak. Both units are currently rented by tenants wishing to stay.
6 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $83,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mayor Ken Brown presided over his first official meeting as Sidney’s new mayor at a special meeting on Jan. 3. The purpose of the meeting was …
Flat tax proposals have both supporters and critics
Shambaugh native Whitney Beery is the newest addition to the Page County Conservation Board. She is employed by Bank Iowa in Clarinda, and her…
Tuesday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies earned a close win while the Mustangs closed well after a tough start in a split with St. Albert in the fi…
Monday Scoreboard
The Page County libraries requested an increase in funding for the fiscal year 2023 from the Page County Board of Supervisors. This additional…
Thursday Scoreboard
Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information relating to a burglary that was reported Jan. 13 south of Essex.
The former mayor of Sidney may be done serving in the political arena but he isn’t done serving the people of Sidney. In the past four years, …