6 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $174,900

This charming well taken care of Victorian home has the corner stone dated 1885. The home is located on a well-maintained corner lot adjacent the Swedish Heritage Museum. The home has many original features including light fixtures, open staircase with ornate detail, and oak floors. The 5-bedroom, 3-bath home has updated kitchen, large main floor master bedroom with a large walk in closet and a master bath. The main floor also includes large formal dining room, family room, living room with pocket doors, and laundry room. The upper level has 4- bedrooms, a full bath and several closets throughout. The enclosed back porch leads to the basement and the 1-car tuck under garage with electricity and extra storage space. New furnace/AC in June 2014. Enjoy the large beautiful corner lot from the wrap around front porch, the flower garden seating area, or the cement patio. This is a one-of-a-kind home with over 3000 SQFT of living space. Don't miss this great opportunity.
