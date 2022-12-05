Board narrows projects for school bond issue

Members of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors aim to finalize the projects that will be included in a proposed school bond issue next week.

The board will meet with SiteLogiQ officials at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 12 at the McKinley Central Office to confirm the district priorities to be addressed in the bond issue. Plans are to put the bond issue before district voters in March 2023. If approved, construction would then begin in 2024.

SiteLogiQ was hired in June to conduct an assessment of the existing facilities in the school district. The firm also assisted the community-based Facility Advisory Team in preparing a report for the board and has organized a community survey to aid the board in determining the best way to meet the facility challenges facing the district.

The communitywide survey is available online at the school website and ends Dec. 11. Learn more about the survey at clarindahearld.com or in the Dec. 8 edition of the Clarinda Herald-Journal.

Scott Anderson, Mike Boyer, Jeff Herzberg and Connor Wohlenhaus met with the school board Nov. 30 to start narrowing the list of projects that could be included in the upcoming bond issue. They previously met with the board Nov. 22 and presented a comprehensive list of the needs identified in the district.

Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said the district is exploring a construction project costing approximately $25 million. Funding for the project would come from a combination of Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds, formerly known as local option sales tax; a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (VPPEL); and General Obligation bonds. The creation of a VPPEL or the issuance of bonds requires voter approval.

However, Director Paul Boysen said the comprehensive list presented Nov. 22 exceeded the size of project the district can undertake. Therefore, he said the board needed to work backwards to determine how to best spend the available money to meet the greatest needs of the school district.

"When you have $60 million worth of needs and $25 million in dollars, something has to give," Director Paul Boysen said. "I think we need to focus on the two main buildings. Space and security should be our priorities, along with HVAC. There is a lot of stuff that would be nice to have. It's more of a want than an absolute need."

Anderson led the discussion Wednesday on the programming and architectural priorities. Wohlenhaus spearheaded the talks on the infrastructure priorities.

Although no formal decisions were made, the board was able to reach an initial consensus on the most important needs facing the district. Based on those views, SiteLogiQ will present the board with a more detailed cost estimate of the construction project on Dec. 12.

"So the intention of the (Dec. 12 meeting) would be to try to make some final decisions, which is complicated and a lot of work. If it doesn't happen on the 12th, we just have to add another meeting," Herzberg said.

Prior to that meeting, board president Darrin Sunderman said the board would be meeting with financial advisors from Piper Sandler to determine the exact bond capacity of the district.

Based on an informal vote Wednesday, the development of an early childhood/innovation center was determined to be the top programming need of the district with 10 votes. The vote involved the board members, administrators and Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour.

Three projects followed with seven votes apiece. Those projects were high school science, career and technical education, and family and consumer science renovations; the addition of new classrooms at Clarinda High School; and the construction of a new gym and weight room at Clarinda High School.

Following with five votes apiece was a proposal for the renovation of the high school media center and a proposal for the creation of unique parking areas on either the east or west side of Clarinda High School. Providing secure entryways at Garfield Elementary School followed with four votes.

Other programming projects receiving votes Wednesday were the creation of parking and access to the high school auditorium, two votes; the creation of a bus drop-off location and additional parking at the PK-6 building, two votes; and renovating the existing elementary classrooms, one vote.

"As someone who's driven a bus here for 13 years, and pulled in and out that place a whole lot, buses aren't the problem. It's the parents and the chaos because it's not marked like it should be. The cars shouldn't even be in there," Boysen said. "What I would like to see is have a drop-off for buses that's just for buses. Have it certain hours and have someone out there who has the power to tell these people they may have to wait a couple minutes because when you're driving a bus, your main responsibility is the kids."

As for the infrastructure needs of the district, five priorities were identified at Clarinda High School. There were also four priorities at the elementary building that emerged from the discussion Wednesday.

The infrastructure needs at the high school included a new kitchen hood; improvements to the electrical distribution system for the 1968 portion of the school; a districtwide control system; and improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the high school, including roof top units for the quad, direct expansion cooling for the commons, refurbishing the air handling unit for the auditorium and improving the ventilation for the 1968 portion of the school. Upgrading the infrastructure needs of the high school science, career and technical education, and family and consumer science classrooms was also identified.

Infrastructure needs at the elementary building included improvements to the heat pumps and HVAC system; the vertical ventilators for the 1956 portion of the building; the abatement of asbestos in the elementary building as necessary; and the installation a cooling tower to the elementary HVAC system.

When Wohlenhaus presented his initial infrastructure options Nov. 22, he outlined three scenarios. Those scenarios ranged from good to best and differed in estimated price accordingly.

Under the good option for each building Wohlenhaus identified the most immediate improvements that need to be made. The second, or better option, included the immediate needs from the first scenario as well as some of the most pressing needs the district would need to address in the near future. The third option was the most extensive and was intended meet the current and future needs of the buildings.

Privia said the district facilities committee had met to review the three options and favored many of the projects included in the second scenario.