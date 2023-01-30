Clarinda council revises leash law to include stricter rules

Responding to input from local residents, the Clarinda City Council voted unanimously Jan. 25 to approve the first reading of a new, stricter animal control ordinance for the city.

During a meeting on Dec. 14, 2022, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance that better defined an "at large" animal and proposed a leash law be created. However, on Jan. 11, the second reading of the ordinance was defeated by a 3-2 vote of the council after various local residents requested even stricter provisions for animal control within the community.

Therefore, a revised ordinance was presented to the council for consideration Wednesday night. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the ordinance would now require an animal to be confined within an enclosure when on the property of the owner or custodian, or controlled by some type of leash if not under the physical control of the owner or custodian when not on their property.

"It definitely tightens it up as far as the property owners," McClarnon said. "This way, it says it has to be confined on (their property), too. So, if someone lets their dog out in their yard, that would save the dog the running into the street to possibly attack someone. This just buttons it down a little bit more for containing the animal on the owners' property."

"These were the types of things that were brought up at the last meeting and this is addressing those concerns," Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said.

The second reading of the revised ordinance will be held at the Feb. 8 meeting of the Clarinda City Council. If a third reading is deemed necessary before the ordinance is adopted, that would be held on Feb. 22.

Prior to the vote on the revised ordinance, three people spoke to the council about the importance of the stricter regulations. As part of public comments, Connie Richardson of Clarinda related the circumstance of incident Nov. 15 where she was attacked by two dogs in her driveway.

"I support strengthening the animal control ordinance. Clarinda is a walking town. Clarinda is adding walking trails and all residents need to feel safe," Richardson said.

Richardson said she was attacked by a German shepherd and a pit bull that resulted in various injuries, some of which she is still recovering from. The incident led to a court case that resulted in a verdict prohibiting the two dogs from being kept within the city limits.

"I don't want an attack by an at large vicious dog to happen to anyone else," Richardson said. "I want everyone to feel safe walking on the walking tails, boulevards, sidewalks, and even in their own yards and driveways."

Colleen Strong, who addressed to the council on Jan. 11, also spoke Wednesday during the public comments. Strong asked why the outcomes of court cases involving the violation of a city ordinance vary so greatly.

"We have the ability to make the laws in this community," Hill said. "We do not have the ability to enforce or interpret those laws from the standards of the court. All we can do is put our best foot forward to present our case to the courts.

"We have to trust in the system and, unfortunately, the system doesn't always work for us, but that's the system we have. We live in a society that allows us to have certain freedoms in this country and I never want to give those up. I also believe the system does work for us sometimes."

Also speaking to the council on Jan. 11 was John Millhone. He requested an opportunity to deliver a brief presentation related to the animal control ordinance. That presentation was included on the agenda for the meeting Wednesday.

Since 2015, Millhone said he had been involved in a series of incidents involving vicious animals. Therefore, he wants to do is part to ensure the proper ordinances are in place to protect others in the community in the future.

"I never had the answers for mine. I hope that I can help somebody, going forward, not get attacked. Not get hurt. Not get jumped by these dogs that are roaming loose," Millhone said.