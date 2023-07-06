The Clarinda Fireworks Display was presented Monday, July 3, at Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field following the Clarinda A's baseball game. The display was coordinated by the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department and financed through donations received from the community.
