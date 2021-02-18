Conservation Board approves county farm lease bid

The Fremont County Conservation Board opened sealed bids received for the roughly 33-acre conservation board farm lease at their Feb. 3 meeting.
The lease notice was published as required in a local newspaper, and the board received one bid to review. Executive Director Doug Weber asked the board if they wanted to try advertising again or wait longer to see if they would receive more bids, but the board members agreed they would consider that issue after seeing the bid. If it were unacceptable, they did not have to accept it and could re-bid the lease, but Weber did add they might not get any other bids, anyway.
Nick Golden, the current lessor, bid $235 per acre, which was the same amount he was already paying. Board members agreed that seemed to be a good rate, and members Matt Dollison and Rebecca Castle both said they thought it was actually quite a bit better than many property owners were currently receiving.
Golden’s bid was approved and he will sign a two year lease.
Weber reminded the board that they had previously discussed changing the lease term to four years in future, to match the other county farm term. At the end of Golden’s two year lease this time, the two farm leases would be lined up, if the conservation board wanted to extend their term at that time. Weber thought that might make the conservation farm lease more attractive to more bidders in future, as the two farms were next to each other.
Dollison asked if the income from the conservation board farm came to the conservation board budget and was told it went to the county’s general fund. Dollison asked if that could be changed and Weber said he didn’t know. Weber said a former conservation board member, Bob Benton, had tried for years to get it changed to no avail, but he supposed they could try again.
Weber said the draft conservation board budget had been submitted to the county, and the auditor’s office had adjusted IPERS and insurance numbers for them. Weber reminded the board members they would likely be asked to come discuss their budget with the county supervisors this month.
Castle told the others she had submitted a grant request for $4,419 to the Fremont County Community Foundation (FCCF) for playground equipment for the roadside campground. The board would have to match half of that grant if it is received, but Castle indicated they could do so with in-kind labor. The project Castle had proposed had a total cost of $6,919, and included a two-bay swing set, horseshoe pits and horseshoes and bag toss lumber and bags. They should find out if they will receive this grant in March.
In other business, the board members:
• Talked about “My County Parks” portrayals of all of Iowa’s county’s parks, and took flyers about the same to hand out and post;