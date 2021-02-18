Conservation Board approves county farm lease bid

The Fremont County Conservation Board opened sealed bids received for the roughly 33-acre conservation board farm lease at their Feb. 3 meeting.

The lease notice was published as required in a local newspaper, and the board received one bid to review. Executive Director Doug Weber asked the board if they wanted to try advertising again or wait longer to see if they would receive more bids, but the board members agreed they would consider that issue after seeing the bid. If it were unacceptable, they did not have to accept it and could re-bid the lease, but Weber did add they might not get any other bids, anyway.

Nick Golden, the current lessor, bid $235 per acre, which was the same amount he was already paying. Board members agreed that seemed to be a good rate, and members Matt Dollison and Rebecca Castle both said they thought it was actually quite a bit better than many property owners were currently receiving.

Golden’s bid was approved and he will sign a two year lease.