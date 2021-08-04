Enteries being accepted for Shenandoah’s 150th Anniversary Shenfest Parade and Food Court

Generations Past and Future is the theme for the 2021 Shenfest Parade. Entries are being accepted now for the 2 p.m. parade happening on September 25. This year’s parade is part of Shenandoah 150th year celebration.
Entry cards are available at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, 619 W. Sheridan Avenue. Entries will lineup on Clarinda Avenue with check-in at Center Street beginning at noon. The parade will run north on Sycamore Street and west on Sheridan Avenue to Iowa Street.
Grand Marshals are Shenandoah’s 16-year Mayor Dick Hunt and wife Lucille. Featuring Edan Everly, son of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, SHS class reunions and former homecoming queens and Kings from all classes. Band awards will follow the parade at the Everly Brothers House. Convertibles are needed for the parade special guests, queens, etc. Contact SCIA at 712-246-3455 if you can drive your convertible in the parade.
The 150th Anniversary t-shirts can be purchased at County Line Design, 506 W Sheridan Avenue. T-shirt color choice and type can be selected.
A Food Court will be set up at the flatiron area in front of city hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 25. Registration forms are available at SCIA. All food booths must produce a copy of insurance and the state requires a food vendor license, information at www.iowa.gov. Nonprofit organizations can setup for free, all others are required to join SCIA at the associate rate $63.50. All vendors must supply their own table, tent, or other supplies. Electricity is available and space locations are first come first serve.
For information about Shenfest contact SCIA at 712-246-3455 or email chamber@shenandoahiowa.net. Below is the complete schedule of events:
Pre-Shenfest Events:
Sept. 19, 2 p.m. Miss & Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant, Shenandoah High School Auditorium
Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. Nashville’s David G Smith, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. Union County String & Zmed Brothers music under the tent at the Depot
Sept. 24, 4 –5:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with Everly Family at Shenandoah Historical Museum. Those who knew their parents & grandparents especially welcome.
Sept. 24 & 25– Serenity Studio garden, Free historic photos from Stern Studio. Look & take!
Shenfest Events
September 25:
7-10 a.m. Fireman’s Fundraising Pancake Feed Safety Center, $5 adults, $3 kids
7:45 –8:15 a.m. Register for SMC Shenfest 3 Mile Fun Walk 8 a.m. start, 3 Mile Fun Run 8:30 a.m. start at Wabash Depot Sportsman’s Park, prizes, entry forms at SMC Wellness Ctr. & SCIA, Pre-register for t-shirt
8 a.m.– 2 p.m. Arts & Crafts Vendors by Forum for Revitalization & Farmer’s Market, Priest Park
8:30 a.m. Alumni & Alum-not Tennis Tournament at Gee Park, Check-in 8 a.m. $20 per team, Contact daoustb@shecsd.com for info.
9 a.m.—2 p.m. 150th Anniversary Car Show, 209 N. Elm St., Free registration onsite, all makes & models welcome, trophies at 1 p.m.
9 a.m. Tractor Show across from Safety Ctr., Demos, Dash Plaques, Tractors in parade
9 a.m.-noon SHS Alumni Community Bus Tour, Start at Shenandoah High School
9 a.m.-noon Free photos taken of family generations under arch behind the Public Library, rain location SCIA
9 a.m.-2p.m. Veterans Memorial Museum open at new location on 603 W. Lowell Avenue, hot dog, nachos, popcorn, beverages fundraiser, live DJ music
10 a.m. Shenandoah-born “Iowa Boy” Chuck Offenburger presents “Revitalization Rally” at Shenandoah Public Library auditorium.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shenandoah Historical Museum tours, distributing Centennial coins, hosting Class Reunion check-in, leave a message for classmates. 11 a.m-1 p.m. Shenan
doah Citizens from the past will tell their stories along Sheridan Ave. in costume. Open Fri. Sept. 24, 1-4 p.m. Hosting Meet & Greet with Everly Family 4-5:30 p.m.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Exhibits at Shenandoah Public Library, State Historical Museum of Iowa - Iowa History 101 outside near amphitheater, WWI Honor Roll exhibit in the lobby.
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids Games at Priest Park, bounce games & pennies in the straw, see the Super Heroes, sponsored by First National Bank & SCIA
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Food Court Flatiron Plaza, with music under the gazebo, local organization fundraising, vender forms at SCIA
11 a.m. SCIA will serve Free historic Falks Lemon Custard Ice Cream at Kat’s Koolerz till it’s gone, also served at United Methodist Church 150th year Ice Cream Social after the parade till 5pm or gone.
2 p.m. Shenfest Parade Sheridan Ave., theme-Shenandoah 150 Generations Past & Future, lineup on Clarinda Ave., check-in at Center St. noon. Grand Marshals Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt & wife Lucille. Featuring Everly Family, SHS class reunions with homecoming queens & Kings from all classes, Band awards at Everly Brothers House after parade. Pre-register at SCIA.
3:30 p.m. Music under the tent at the Depot following the parade, Zmed Brothers & more
6 p.m. American Legion Flag Retirement Ceremony at Sportsmans Park
7 p.m. Everly Family Next Generation Concert by Edan Everly & The Killer Vees w/Daria Grace & Stephen Dibbs Preston, Matt Cox warmup, Shenandoah High School Auditorium. Tickets $25 in advance at SCIA, The Depot, HyVee & online www.Shenandoahiowa.net, $30 at the door.