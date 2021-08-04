Enteries being accepted for Shenandoah’s 150th Anniversary Shenfest Parade and Food Court

Generations Past and Future is the theme for the 2021 Shenfest Parade. Entries are being accepted now for the 2 p.m. parade happening on September 25. This year’s parade is part of Shenandoah 150th year celebration.

Entry cards are available at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, 619 W. Sheridan Avenue. Entries will lineup on Clarinda Avenue with check-in at Center Street beginning at noon. The parade will run north on Sycamore Street and west on Sheridan Avenue to Iowa Street.

Grand Marshals are Shenandoah’s 16-year Mayor Dick Hunt and wife Lucille. Featuring Edan Everly, son of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, SHS class reunions and former homecoming queens and Kings from all classes. Band awards will follow the parade at the Everly Brothers House. Convertibles are needed for the parade special guests, queens, etc. Contact SCIA at 712-246-3455 if you can drive your convertible in the parade.

The 150th Anniversary t-shirts can be purchased at County Line Design, 506 W Sheridan Avenue. T-shirt color choice and type can be selected.