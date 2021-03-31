Gibson appointed to Page County Board of Health

Page County Board of Supervisors voted on two candidates to fill the Page County Board of Health vacancy through the end of 2022.

During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 30, supervisors considered two applications for the Page County Board of Health vacancy left by Chad Tiemeyer. Tiemeyer stepped down before his appointment that went through the end of 2022. The two applicants were Wendy Mier, a chiropractor in Clarinda and Lori Gibson, the Turnbull Child Development Center director in Shenandoah.

Mier was one of the applicants considered for a vacancy on the Page County Board of Health in January. Supervisor Jacob Holmes motioned to appoint Mier to the board, noting her strong credentials.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong and Chairman Chuck Morris agreed that both applicants were qualified, but Morris said in order to keep a balanced board that gender and geographics should be considered.

“We’re losing a Shenandoah seat member, so I think for me that’s one consideration,” said Morris referencing Tiemeyer.

In January, when Heather Babe was appointed to the board, Holmes said that he had considered geographics when he voiced concern that Babe did not reside in Page County and voted no. He also asked if Gibson had any medical background.