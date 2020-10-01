$10,000 challenge for M.A.Y. Mentoring

The M.A.Y. Mentoring program was established in 2000 by Ed May Jr. with seed money in honor of his parents, Ed Sr. and Eleanor (E.J.) May. In its 20th year, the May family and the May Family Foundation are still invested in the mentoring program and Shenandoah youth.

Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. mentoring coordinator, said each year, the mentoring program applies for a $10,000 grant from the May Foundation. This year, she said Ed May Jr. informed the M.A.Y. board that the May Family Foundation was awarding the program $15,000 instead of the usual $10,000 because they recognize businesses are struggling right now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the grant, Leininger said the May Family Foundation is offering a $10,000 challenge grant for the community. If M.A.Y. Mentoring can raise $10,000 in donations from businesses and individuals in the community by the end of 2020, then the May Family Foundation would match those donations with another $10,000 for the program.

Leininger said the challenge serves as an incentive for contributors knowing their money would be matched if the program could raise the $10,000.