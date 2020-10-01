$10,000 challenge for M.A.Y. Mentoring

The M.A.Y. Mentoring program was established in 2000 by Ed May Jr. with seed money in honor of his parents, Ed Sr. and Eleanor (E.J.) May. In its 20th year, the May family and the May Family Foundation are still invested in the mentoring program and Shenandoah youth.
Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. mentoring coordinator, said each year, the mentoring program applies for a $10,000 grant from the May Foundation. This year, she said Ed May Jr. informed the M.A.Y. board that the May Family Foundation was awarding the program $15,000 instead of the usual $10,000 because they recognize businesses are struggling right now with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the grant, Leininger said the May Family Foundation is offering a $10,000 challenge grant for the community. If M.A.Y. Mentoring can raise $10,000 in donations from businesses and individuals in the community by the end of 2020, then the May Family Foundation would match those donations with another $10,000 for the program.
Leininger said the challenge serves as an incentive for contributors knowing their money would be matched if the program could raise the $10,000.
“So if you are a business or individual that has made a contribution to M.A.Y. this year, we greatly thank you, and you can know that upon reaching our goal, it can be doubled,” said Leininger. “If you have not, please consider a donation of any amount.”
Leininger said the May Family also started an Endowment Fund within the first few years of the M.A.Y. program. She said the fund is almost $74,000 and hopes that individuals will keep this in mind for estate planning.
Leininger said, along with the generosity of the May Family Foundation, the program is fortunate also to have received grants and support from the Kay Anderson Foundation, Hockenberry Foundation, and the Rapp Trust. She said all of these foundations make it possible for the program to continue helping youth in Shenandoah.
“The need for mentoring only grows,” said Leininger. “Keeping our mentoring programs going is even more important than ever in the midst of these challenging and unprecedented times. It is definitely a time for us to pull together, set good examples, and be the ones that make a positive difference. While the pandemic has created great hardships, it has also reminded us that relationships are among the most important aspects of our lives and something that, although the nature of them may change, cannot be taken away.”
