$110M coming to Iowa for water, wastewater work

National studies have found that nearly 2 percent of U.S. children and 3.6 percent of Iowa children had elevated levels of lead in their blood — at least 5 micrograms per deciliter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another study found that 76 percent of Iowa children younger than 6 had detectable levels of lead. That’s higher than all but three states.

In Iowa, a 2017 University of Iowa study found that one in five infants is born with elevated lead levels.

Exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health, including damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems, according to the CDC.

The DNR anticipates more than half the federal dollars going into the state revolving loans funds that provide low-interest loans to cities, counties and utilities for investments in water and sanitation infrastructure.

It estimates $29.4 million will be earmarked for improvements to drinking water infrastructure and $24.9 million for clean water — wastewater or traditional water quality projects not intended for drinking.