The 12th Annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon Races took place on Sept. 9 between Shenandoah and Imogene, with runners from 26 states competing. The race is organized by the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assoc., the town of Imogene, and the Southwest Iowa Nature Trails organization. Joe Collura (left) from Fayetteville, Arkansas, took first place in the full marathon with a time of 2:54:46. Collura checks his time as he crosses the finish line in Shenandoah. The full marathon is 26.2 miles and is a Boston Marathon qualifying race. Rory McDermott (right) from Madrid took first place in the half marathon with a time of 1:19:50. A full story on the marathon with interviews and photos of local runners will be published in the Sept. 20 Southwest Iowa Herald.