2021 Fremont County General Election results

All results listed are unofficial prior to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.
Kenneth Brown was the solo candidate for Sidney’s mayor and received 53 of the 158 voters casting their ballot. There were 105 write-in votes.
For the Sidney City Council, two incumbents retained their seats — Anne M. Travis received 118 votes and Fabian Bell had 114 votes. Newcomer Don Benedict collected 118 votes to earn the third seat open for the city council members at-large. There were 25 write-in votes.
To fill a vacancy, the city council at-large selection was Drew LeMaster who had been appointed to serve the past four months on the council due to an unexpected resignation. LeMaster had 104 of the 168 votes, Brandon Van Scyoc had 60, and there were four write-in votes.
There were three candidates on the ballot for at-large seats for the Sidney School Board but only two positions available. Megan Franks totaled 221 of the 563 votes to earn a director seat, and Darynn Ruiz earned the other seat with 198 votes. Travis Hensley had 139 votes, and there were 5 write-in votes.
The city of Farragut had one choice for mayor, and Thomas R. Shull received 34 votes to take the mayoral position. There was 1 write-in vote.
Farragut needed three members for their city council at-large and there were three candidates running. Janet Meske received 32 votes of the 99 citizens voting, Danny Whitehill also had 32 votes, David Laumann acquired 31 votes, and there were four write-in votes. Carlen Devereaux had 35 votes to earn the city council at-large, to fill a vacant seat for the council.
Hamburg needed two seats on their city council and had four candidates. Troy Hendrickson earned 76 of the 239 votes cast to take the top honors and Melissa Smith earned the second seat on the council with 57 votes. Elizabeth Lilly had 52 of the votes, Willie Thorp had 43 votes and there were 11 write-ins.
There were two candidates for Hamburg School Board, director at-large, and both will fill the positions. Kyla Tiemeyer totaled 152 of the 268 votes cast, Kelly Barrett had 113 votes and there were 3 write-ins.
Public Measure ID for Hamburg Schools was passed with 111 votes for yes; 60 votes for no.
William Morrison is once again the Mayor of Imogene taking five votes of five voters. He was the lone candidate. Imogene needed three city council members but there were only two candidates on the ballot. Incumbent Patrick Williams received five of the 12 votes, Adam Kucirek had four votes and there were three write-in votes.
Gary Fallwell was the incumbent and only candidate for Randolph’s mayoral seat and received 14 votes. Brian Hardy and Michael Berger retained their positions on Randolph’s city council with 11 and 10 votes, respectively. Gary L. Vanatta received 12 of the 33 votes to take the third seat needed for the city council at-large. Jamie Avey had 12 votes as the lone candidate for the city council at-large, to fill a vacancy position.
Ruth M. Connell collected 50 of the 75 votes to win the mayoral race for the city of Riverton, Robbie Kromminga had 21 of the votes, and there were four write-in votes. Riverton City Council had three open seats but only two residents submitted paper work to put their name on the ballot. Tarah Berry had 61 of the 172 votes, Braydon Barton received 30 votes and there were 81 write-in votes.
Incumbent James Switzer beat out Devin Juel for mayor of Tabor. Switzer acquired 135 of the 189 votes cast, Juel had 52 votes, and there were two write-in votes. There were six city council at-large candidates for the city of Tabor but all three incumbents retained their seats on the council. Incumbents Jennifer Williams earned 117 votes, Arlene Bartholonew acquired 107 votes, and Randy Worth had 102 of the 504 votes. Nick Howard received 94 votes, Matt Pries had 37 votes, Susan Smith LaFollette’s votes totaled 45. There were 2 write-in votes.
In Fremont-Mills School Board news, Todd Morgan received 247 of the 255 votes as the solo candidate of District 2. There were 8 write-in votes. Mary Beth Korver earned 189 votes to beat out David M. Owen, who had 110 of the 300 votes. There was one write-in for District 5.
The Fremont-Mills School Public Measure IC passed with 195 yes votes and 109 residents voting no.
There were three candidates vying for the mayoral position in the City of Thurman. Bill Reeves won the spot with his 24 votes out of the 51 votes cast. Dale Thummel was next with 14 votes, Pascual Reyes, Jr. with 11 votes and two were write-in votes. The Thurman City Council needed to fill five seats on their council, and there were seven candidates willing to fill those positions. Terresa Achenbach took the top votes with 44, Nicolette McCullough was next with 40 votes, Adam Wendland totaled 37 votes, Brandy Blake had 29 votes, and Shela Sawyer also earned a seat on the council with her 28 votes. Sawyer edged out Charlene Townsend who had 26 of the 224 votes, Karen Stafford received 19 votes and there was one write-in vote.