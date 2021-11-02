2021 Fremont County General Election results

Ruth M. Connell collected 50 of the 75 votes to win the mayoral race for the city of Riverton, Robbie Kromminga had 21 of the votes, and there were four write-in votes. Riverton City Council had three open seats but only two residents submitted paper work to put their name on the ballot. Tarah Berry had 61 of the 172 votes, Braydon Barton received 30 votes and there were 81 write-in votes.

Incumbent James Switzer beat out Devin Juel for mayor of Tabor. Switzer acquired 135 of the 189 votes cast, Juel had 52 votes, and there were two write-in votes. There were six city council at-large candidates for the city of Tabor but all three incumbents retained their seats on the council. Incumbents Jennifer Williams earned 117 votes, Arlene Bartholonew acquired 107 votes, and Randy Worth had 102 of the 504 votes. Nick Howard received 94 votes, Matt Pries had 37 votes, Susan Smith LaFollette’s votes totaled 45. There were 2 write-in votes.

In Fremont-Mills School Board news, Todd Morgan received 247 of the 255 votes as the solo candidate of District 2. There were 8 write-in votes. Mary Beth Korver earned 189 votes to beat out David M. Owen, who had 110 of the 300 votes. There was one write-in for District 5.

The Fremont-Mills School Public Measure IC passed with 195 yes votes and 109 residents voting no.