 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant
0 comments
featured

2021 Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant

Pictured (L-R) back row: Gracie Hopkins (first runner up), Jillian Buzzard (Miss Shenandoah), Aurora Trowbridge (second runner up) and Ava Godfread (Miss Congeniality). Pictured (L-R) front row: Harley Miles (first runner up), Cambria Johnson (Miss Congeniality), Kennedy Schoonover (Little Miss Shenandoah) and Madison Baldwin (second runner up).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah pageant was held at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on Sunday afternoon at the Shenandoah High School. Jillian Buzzard was crowned Miss Shenandoah and Kennedy Schoonover was crowned Little Miss Shenandoah. Pictured (L-R) back row: Gracie Hopkins (first runner up), Jillian Buzzard (Miss Shenandoah), Aurora Trowbridge (second runner up) and Ava Godfread (Miss Congeniality). Pictured (L-R) front row: Harley Miles (first runner up), Cambria Johnson (Miss Congeniality), Kennedy Schoonover (Little Miss Shenandoah) and Madison Baldwin (second runner up).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars dazzle on the 2021 Emmys red carpet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics