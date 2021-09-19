The 2021 Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah pageant was held at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on Sunday afternoon at the Shenandoah High School. Jillian Buzzard was crowned Miss Shenandoah and Kennedy Schoonover was crowned Little Miss Shenandoah. Pictured (L-R) back row: Gracie Hopkins (first runner up), Jillian Buzzard (Miss Shenandoah), Aurora Trowbridge (second runner up) and Ava Godfread (Miss Congeniality). Pictured (L-R) front row: Harley Miles (first runner up), Cambria Johnson (Miss Congeniality), Kennedy Schoonover (Little Miss Shenandoah) and Madison Baldwin (second runner up).