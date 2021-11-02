2021 Page County General Election Results

The unofficial results from the 2021 general elections show Roger McQueen will succeed Dick Hunt as Shenandoah’s mayor.

The City of Shenandoah had seven candidates running for mayor. Roger McQueen received 489 votes, Jon Eric Brantner received 289 votes, James L. Davey received 243, Michael Anderson received 108 votes, Jeffrey A. Hiser received 37, Ed Perkins received 31 votes, Jennifer R. Elliott received one vote. Michael L. Lamp also received one vote. In October, Lamp withdrew his candidacy for mayor during the mayoral forum sponsored by The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah.

All results listed are unofficial prior to the Page County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.

Shenandoah City Council had three candidates for its three seats. Incumbent Rita Gibson ward 1 received 212 votes, incumbent Kim Swank ward 3 received 447 votes and incumbent Toni K Graham (at large) received 1026 votes. There were 28 write-in votes for Shenandoah City Council at large. There was one write-in vote for Shenandoah City Council Ward 1. There were three write-in votes for Shenandoah City Council Ward 3

Shenandoah Park Commission had two candidates for its two seats. Incumbent Jeff Baker received 841 votes and incumbent Shelly D Anderson received 876 votes. There were 13 write-in votes.