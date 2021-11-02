2021 Page County General Election Results

The unofficial results from the 2021 general elections show Roger McQueen will succeed Dick Hunt as Shenandoah’s mayor.
The City of Shenandoah had seven candidates running for mayor. Roger McQueen received 489 votes, Jon Eric Brantner received 289 votes, James L. Davey received 243, Michael Anderson received 108 votes, Jeffrey A. Hiser received 37, Ed Perkins received 31 votes, Jennifer R. Elliott received one vote. Michael L. Lamp also received one vote. In October, Lamp withdrew his candidacy for mayor during the mayoral forum sponsored by The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah.
All results listed are unofficial prior to the Page County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.
Shenandoah City Council had three candidates for its three seats. Incumbent Rita Gibson ward 1 received 212 votes, incumbent Kim Swank ward 3 received 447 votes and incumbent Toni K Graham (at large) received 1026 votes. There were 28 write-in votes for Shenandoah City Council at large. There was one write-in vote for Shenandoah City Council Ward 1. There were three write-in votes for Shenandoah City Council Ward 3
Shenandoah Park Commission had two candidates for its two seats. Incumbent Jeff Baker received 841 votes and incumbent Shelly D Anderson received 876 votes. There were 13 write-in votes.
Shenandoah School Board had four candidates running for three four-year terms incumbent Adam Van Der Vliet, Kristofer D. Anderzhon, incumbent Jean Fichter and Clint Wooten. Fichter won one seat with 812 votes, Van Der Vliet won one seat with 665 votes and Wooten won a seat with 662 votes. Anderzhon received 572 votes. Benne Rogers ran uncontested for a two-year vacancy on the Shenandoah School Board and received 1,019 votes. There were 13 write-in votes for Shenandoah School Board three four-year terms. There were 15 write-in votes for Shenandoah School Board two-year vacancy.
Craig Hill ran uncontested for the mayor of Clarinda, receiving 668 votes. There were 65 write-ins.
Clarinda City Council had two candidates for its two seats; Incumbent Jamie Shore had 631 votes and incumbent Matt Ridge had 614 votes. There were 14 write-ins.
Clarinda School Board had seven candidates for its two seats. Scott Honeyman won one seat with 604 votes and Paul J Boysen won one seat with 414 votes. Cade Iversen received 235 votes, Ann Sunderman Meyer received 281 votes, Patrick Hickey received 208 votes, Karen Ratashak Perala received 125 votes, Jay Lininger received 81 votes. There were seven write-in votes.
Clarinda Hospital Trustee had three candidates for its three seats; Dale Fulk had 611 votes, Katharine M. Boysen had 602 votes and Rob Marsh had 576 votes. There were 12 write-ins.
The unofficial results from the 2021 general elections show Calvin Kinney will succeed Marion Durfey as the mayor of Essex.
The City of Essex had three candidates running for mayor. Calvin Kinney received 150 votes, Blain Petersen received 47 votes and Gloria McComb received 46 votes. There were three write-in votes.
Essex City Council had five candidates for its two seats. Jeff Eshelman won one seat with 152 votes and Incumbent Nicole Wenstrand won one seat with 149 votes. Heather Thornton received 95 votes, Dennis Gresham received 38 votes, and Donald L Olson received 18 votes.
Essex School Board had four candidates for its two seats. Incumbent Rebecca Franks won one of those seats with 195 votes and Cole Thornton won one seat with 136 votes. Donald L. Olson received 44 votes and Lori Racine received 85 votes.
Kim Gotschall ran uncontested for the mayor of Braddyville and received 21 votes.
Braddyville City Council had three candidates for its three seats. Janell Anderson received 21 votes, Elaine Rippey received 22 votes and Larry E. Murphy received 22 votes. There were two write-ins.
Rickie Willis ran uncontested for the mayor of Coin and received eight votes. There were six write-ins.
Coin City Council had two candidates for its two seats. Rebecca Willis received eight votes and Barbara McCollum received 10 votes. There were 10 write-ins.
College Springs had two candidates for its mayoral race. Paula Owens won with 29 votes. Michael Runyan received 28 votes. There was one write-in.
College Springs City Council had seven candidates for its five seats. Phillip Greever won one seat with 46 votes, Darla Burson won one seat with 46 votes, Tanner Marriott won one seat with 40 votes, Michael Len Roberts won one seat with 33 votes, Douglas B Stotts won one seat with 32 votes. Renee Hartman received 28 votes and Don Gay received 23 votes. There were nine write-ins.
Clinton Wright ran uncontested for mayor of Northboro and received six votes.
Northboro City Council had two candidates for its two seats. Joe Matzinger received 6 votes and Molly Nelson had six votes.
Ron Peterman ran uncontested for mayor of Shambaugh and received 11 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Shambaugh City Council had five candidates for its five seats. Patricia LaFoy received 11 votes, Sherry Stuvick received 12 votes, Karen Miller received 12 votes, Joseph Dow received 12 votes, Patricia A. Johnson received 11 votes. There were two write-in votes.
Yorktown had two candidates for its mayor race. Rachel Cabeen won with eight votes. David Stalder received six votes.
Yorktown City Council had two candidates for its three seats. Danielle Danie Blake received 10 votes and Michael Conte received 10 votes. There were five write-in votes.
Blanchard: No candidates ran in the mayoral race or City Council. There were six write-ins for mayor and 18 write-ins for Blanchard.
Hepburn: No candidates
South Page School Board: No candidates. There were 20 write-in votes for South Page School Board District 2. There were 15 write-in votes for South Page School Board District 3.