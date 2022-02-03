2022 Chocolate Walk Feb. 10 in Shenandoah

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association and businesses are giving shoppers a chance to win prizes large and small and celebrate the Valentine’s Day holiday early with the Chocolate Walk Thursday, Feb. 10.

All-day shoppers will not only find winter bargains in stores but can also indulge in all kinds of chocolate at participating businesses. Entry forms for the drawing worth over $1,000 in prize items and gift certificates will be available at those businesses. Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association is offering $100, $100, and $300 grand prizes in Chamber Bucks. Shoppers must bring entry forms to The Sanctuary Restaurant starting at 5 p.m. to enter.

The Sanctuary restaurant is hosting the Chocolate Walk Party with free etched wine glasses (limit of 60 available), wine sampling, and appetizers from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be offered from the regular menu with Chocolate Walk discounts.

Drawings start at 6:30 p.m., and you must be present to win. Jillian Buzzard, Miss Shenandoah will assist with the drawings. Among the other prizes offered are a stay in a suite at Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, $50 gift card to Legacy 3 Theatre, Sapphire earrings from Hansen Jewelers, a weekend pet retreat at Healthy Tails Retreat worth $120 and many more items and gift certificates.

Shop the Shenandoah Chocolate Walk and pick up entry forms in stores starting Feb. 9 for prizes at these SCIA Businesses: Depot Restaurant 101 Railroad Street, Paper Trail 709 W Sheridan Avenue, CBS Hardware 621 W Sheridan Avenue, Hansen Jewelers 603 W Sheridan Avenue, Angel Care Home Health 717 W Sheridan Avenue, Kriegler Office Equipment 706 W Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah Inn & Suites 620 W Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah Floral 519 W Sheridan Avenue, County Line Design 506 W Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah Nutrition 518 S Freemont Street, Heavenly Home Bakery 807 W Summit Avenue (Enter in the alley from Walnut St.), Hineline Home Furnishings 1215 W Nishna Road, and The Sanctuary Restaurant 207 S Elm Street.

More prizes provided by SCIA businesses: Hy-Vee, Subway, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Legacy 3 Theatre, Sheri’s Restaurant, Nishna Valley Café, Healthy Tails Retreat, Kat’s Koolerz & Coffee, and EL Porton Mexican Grill.

“Chocolate Walk is a promotion that Shenandoah SCIA businesses have participated in since 2014. It’s a fun way to celebrate Valentines and an opportunity for businesses to show appreciation to customers for shopping in Shenandoah,” said SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner. “It’s an event that gets people into the businesses to checkout winter sale merchandise and breaks up the long winter days with a fun party with friends.” Contact SCIA for more information or stop by to pickup a list of the participating stores. It will also be posted the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association facebook and new website www.sciaiowa.com.