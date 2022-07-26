 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Page County Fair

2022 Page County Fair

Chanda Sunderman, back left, was crowned the 2022 Page County Fair Queen Tuesday, July 26, during a coronation ceremony held at the Show Arena of the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda. Joining Sunderman as members of the Fair Queen Court were, front row: Andrew Hansen, Little Mr. Page County; Brookylnn Riley, Little Miss Page County; back row: Chanda Sunderman, Fair Queen; Allyson Johnson, First Runner-up; Colbie Wilmes, Second Runner-up; and Olivia Baker, Miss Congeniality. The 2022 Page County Fair continues through Sunday, July 31.

 (Page County Newspapers photo by Kent Dinnebier)

