Longtime Essex residents Dennis and Teresa Perry have been selected as 2023 Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals.

Dennis and Teresa will reign over festivities Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. This year’s Labor Day theme is, There’s No Place Like Essex.

“There were eight very deserving nominees on this year’s grand marshal ballot and was an extremely close race,” said Essex Community Club Director Tess Nelson. “The Perrys are very deserving Grand Marshals and we are extremely appreciative of all they do in our community.”

The Perry’s anonymous nomination letter read:

“Dennis and Teresa Perry more than deserve to be Grand Marshal, as their love for Essex runs deep. Denny’s favorite holiday has forever been Essex Labor Day, as he gets to share his love for his small town community with his kids, grandkids, family and friends (often hosting family reunions to bring more folks to experience the greatness of Essex!

Since moving to Essex in 1978, Denny and Teresa has both been active in the community, as Denny coached Essex Youth Sports, Essex High School sports, and played slow-pitch softball to represent Essex back in the day. Teresa established her own Essex business, Teresa’s Hair Design, and has orchestrated several communitywide treasure hunts to share historical information about Essex many folks don’t know.

Denny and Teresa are both now retired, but that doesn’t slow them down. They both participate in local committees to continue to grow Essex. They both support improvements that will attract families to our town and they are both avid pickleball players at the Essex East Gym with many other Essex friends.

Denny helps farm in Essex to this day and you’ll often find them visiting with Essex friends at the local restaurant in Essex. Essex is a big part of who they are, and the love to talk about Essex, Iowa when vacationing and meeting folks from across the globe.”

Anyone can nominate an Essex Labor Day Grand Marshal candidate, but only Essex Community Club members can vote.

“We appreciate the honor of being chosen as this year's Essex Labor Day Grand Marshalls. Our ties to Essex span 45 years, during which time, this wonderful town has become our home,” Dennis said. “Our roots have grown deep over the years, especially with our two children being raised and educated here. With their participation in sports, 4-H, band and other activities, and our own volunteering, clubs, the fire department and coaching, we have met many great people in our community!”

He added they like the sense of community and belonging they’ve experienced in Essex, having moved here shortly after the two were married.

"In the words of Allen Stuart, a friend, former coach and the 2010 Grand Marshall, 'It's a great day to be an Essex Trojan!' and we couldn’t agree more! Let us all come together to celebrate the spirit of Essex and make this Labor Day an unforgettable one. There truly is no place like home!”