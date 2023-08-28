Twelve contestants wishing to represent Essex over the next year competed in the annual Miss and Little Miss Pageant this past weekend.

The 2023 Miss and Little Miss Essex Pageant was hosted by the Essex Community Club and was held on Sunday, Aug. 27, in Trojan Hall at the Essex Community School.

Mary Ochmact, who held the title of Miss Essex in 1987, was the pageant's officiant. The annual pageant has been an Essex tradition since 1969 in conjunction with the Essex Labor Day celebration.

Winning the title of Miss Essex 2023 was Kirsten Kalkas, and Little Miss Essex 2023 was Jorja Dumler.

Kirsten is the daughter of Chris and Alice Walters. She is 16 years old and a junior in the Essex Community School District. Kirsten enjoys being active in sports, spending time with friends and family and babysitting.

With four days filled with fun activities in Essex over Labor Day weekend, she said she most looks forward to the bull riding and demolition derby events. She also enjoys seeing all the people in Essex over the holiday weekend.

Kirsten said the word that best describes her is bold because she is not afraid to speak her mind.

Jorja is the daughter of AJ and Lora Dumler. She is 5 years old and in kindergarten. She enjoys riding motorcycles and swimming and wants to be a princess when she grows up.

Miss Essex contestant Aila Valdez received first runner-up and Kylie Valdez second runner-up. Little Miss contestant Evangelina Stuck received first runner-up.

Aila is the daughter of Danielle Miller. She is 14 years old and a freshman in the Essex Community School District. Aila enjoys sports, playing clarinet and cooking.

Kylie is the daughter of Danielle Miller. She is 15 years old and a sophomore in the Essex Community School District. Kylie enjoys science, being outdoors and sports.

Evangelina is the daughter of Carleen Stuck and Timothy Stuck. She is 6 years old and in the first grade. She likes playing with friends and doing crafts. When she grows up, Evangelina wants to be a Donut Stop worker and says her favorite food is apples.

Contestants were judged on personal interview, personality and poise. Their personal interviews counted as 40% of their score, on-stage interviews are 40% and the other 20% were based on poise and appearance.