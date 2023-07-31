A well-known supporter of agriculture was honored this past week at the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet, held on July 27 at the Waterfalls Venue in Farragut.

Brent Lorimor, a graduate of Farragut High School and a 1988 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, was presented with the 2023 Friend of Agriculture Award Thursday evening by Craig Harris, a member of the SCIA Ag Committee.

After graduating in 1988, Lorimor taught vocational agriculture in eastern Iowa for three years and then, in 1991, returned to his family farm in Fremont County. Harris said Lorimor served on the Fremont County Fairboard during the 1990s and was the first person named to Shenandoah’s Green Plains Renewable Energy Board of Directors.

“As a lifelong Farm Bureau member, he joined Fremont County Farm Bureau board of directors in August 2007, and two years later, he is elected president of the Fremont County Farm Bureau,” Harris said. “He held that position until 2014, when he was elected voting delegate to represent Fremont County at the Iowa Farm Bureau delegate assembly.

“While serving as a voting delegate, he gained the respect of his peers across Iowa, being elected twice to serve as an Iowa Farm Bureau voting delegate to the American Farm Bureau Policy Conference.”

In January 2023, Lorimor introduced an Iowa policy that was adopted by the American Farm Bureau Federation to increase price transparency to the cattle market and ensure that cattle are delivered within two weeks after being traded.

“Due to the respect of his peers, in December 2022, he was voted to one of the three positions on the internal study committee at the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation,” Harris said.

Taking the podium, Lorimor said he has been very fortunate.

“Much of what I’ve done is a result of being part of a great family,” he said.

Lorimor said his father, grandfather, uncles and brother had all been “good influences.”

“I’ve been blessed to farm some of the best farmland in the world, maybe, in this part of Iowa,” Lorimor said.

The Lorimor family farm has also sponsored the SCIA Ag Future of America Scholarship for over two decades. The 2023 SCIA Ag Future of America Scholarship went to Molli Finn, a 2023 graduate of Shenandoah High School.

The Friend of Agriculture Award and the Ag Future of America Scholarship are sponsored by the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association and the SCIA Ag Committee and are presented annually at the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet.