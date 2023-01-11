2023 Legislative Briefings begin Jan. 28 in Shenandoah

The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association hosts State Legislative Briefings yearly for constituents to meet with legislators.

This year, Shenandoah is represented by two new legislators, partly due to new districting boundaries. Senator Tom Shipley, District 11, and Representative Tom Moore, District 2, will now represent Shenandoah in the Iowa State Legislature.

The first Legislative Briefing of the 2023 session will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 a.m. at the Shenandoah Safety Center Bricker Community Room, 400 W. Sheridan Ave.

This is the first of a series of three question-and-answer sessions with state legislators. Other dates are Feb. 25 and March 25, each beginning at 8 a.m.

This is an opportunity for legislators to brief the public on what is happening in the Iowa Legislature, answer questions and hear concerns. Pastries and coffee will be served at each session.