Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association’s Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet Thursday, July 27, will be held at the Waterfalls Event Center, 907 Hartford Ave. in Farragut, with speakers from four major new business projects just completed and under construction in Shenandoah.

The Sanctuary Restaurant will cater the banquet dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Reservations are requested by July 24 by calling 712-246-3455 or emailing chamber@sciaiowa.com.

Choose lemon butter chicken or meat loaf balls with bourbon sauce. Side dishes to be served are loaded mashed potatoes, crack bacon green beans, salad, rolls, and dessert.

Price is $30 per person. Pay at the door with check or cash. A cash bar will also be open. Both the Waterfalls Event Center and The Sanctuary are SCIA members.

The mission of Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association is to improve the economic vitality of Shenandoah, Page and Fremont Counties, to expand high paying employment opportunities, enhance Shenandoah’s retail shopping, and to support major community projects that improve quality of life.

Building Shenandoah’s Bright Future is a theme for the presentations at the annual event. SCIA helped facilitate incentives for each of the Shenandoah business banquet speakers.

Gregg Henshaw, Community 1st Credit Union President and CEO, represents Shenandoah’s new location which was completed and opened last spring. The banks’ location at 700 S. Fremont St. changed the landscape of Shenandoah’s major business district and offers another banking opportunity to everyone in the region. A not-for-profit financial institution, they are the number one credit union in Iowa for agriculture loans, they offer cash back on debit accounts and higher interest on savings, as well as assistance on down payments for first time home buyers.

Midwest Mental Health has renovated a large two storefront building in downtown Shenandoah that was the former longtime Howard Clothing & Sporting Goods building. The major restoration of the building includes two floors of beautifully designed waiting rooms, offices, break rooms, and large conference room. The private counseling business owned by Kendra & Michael Weston will be their third location and opening soon.

Johnson Brothers Mill is a four-story property at the entrance of Shenandoah’s downtown on Sheridan Avenue that has been empty for decades. Dr. Margaret Brady, owner of SCIA business Healthy Tails Retreat also has a renovation business called MALOJA LLC. She has acquired the building and is rehabilitating the large structure to house her businesses and others.

Shenandoah Senior Villa Apartments at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and Fremont Street are being built by North Star Housing LLC, represented by Andrew and Mathew Danner. Brothers from the Kansas City area. They can’t attend the SCIA meeting as they continue to develop housing in other locations. But Gregg Connell, SCIA Executive Vice President will present the information about Shenandoah’s apartments under construction. He will also highlight other new businesses and expansions that have been completed in the last year or begun construction.

2022 SCIA Board President John McBride, President of Bank Iowa, will pass the gavel to the new 2023 President Matt Sells, Shenandoah Medical Center CEO. Current 2022 SCIA board members are Bill Ditmars of KMA is Vice President, Stephanie Osborn of Wilson Ins. is Treasurer, Matt Sells CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center, Cory Scamman Green Plains General Manager, Aaron O’Brien Fareway Manager, John Finn Pella Corp., Amy Zwickel Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, Julie O’Hara Jim Hughes Real Estate, Becky LePorte owner LePorte Electric, Lance Cornelius State Farm Insurance, Chris Clark Fremont County Supervisor, Speck Hendrickson Fremont County Representative, Dr. Kerri Nelson Shenandoah School liaison, City liaisons Mayor Roger McQueen and City Councilman Jon Eric Brantner. Bank liaisons are John McBride Bank Iowa, Adam Wright First National Bank and Kurt Henstorf First Heritage Bank. A new 2023 SCIA board member that will start her three-year term in August is Dr. Margaret Braddy, owner of Healthy Tails Retreat.

SCIA Ag Committee members are Nick Bosley of United Group Insurance, Ian Isaacson of Bank Iowa, Craig Harris retired Farm Credit Services, Rusty Hunter of First Heritage Bank, Rachel Johnson of First National Bank, Steve Lorimor of Lorimor Farms, Jake McGargill of New York Life Insurance, Cale Jones of Tri Tower Farms and Steve Richardson of Tarkio Valley Tractor Club.

SCIA Ag Committee will present the AFA scholarship and the Friend of Ag award. AFA Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors pursuing agriculture related four-year degrees from Shenandoah, Essex and now Sidney school districts. The $4,600 scholarships are funded by local businesses and Ag Future of America.

Local AFA Scholarship contributors are Bank Iowa, First Heritage Bank, KMA Radio, Farm Credit Services of America, Green Plains Shenandoah, Jim Hughes Real Estate, Shenandoah Medical Center, Wilson Insurance, Ed and Star Ann Kloberdanz, Steve and Kathy Lorimor, Bill and Pam Ditmars, O’Hara Seed, United Group Ins., Jones Family Tri Tower Farms, T & K Nielson Farms, Drew Nielson, Duane and Marylou Rexroth, Vetter Equipment, Nishna Vally Funeral & Cremation, Mondo’s Restaurant, and Jay Memorial Trust .

Banquet sponsors are Eyecare Associates of Southwest Iowa, KMA Radio, Miller Building, Sapp Brothers, Wilson Insurance, Rawson Stevens Law, Shenandoah Medical Center, United Group Ins., Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation, and Community 1st CU.

For more information visit Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association new website www.sciaiowa.com.