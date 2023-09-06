Homecoming week in Shenandoah will kick off Sunday, Sept. 10, at Mustang Field with the Powerderpuff Game at 3 p.m., Color Run/Walk at 4 p.m., and Community Pep Rally at 4:45 p.m. A PowerPuff Volleyball Game is also scheduled for 6 p.m. at the high school gym. On Friday, Sept. 15, the festivities will begin with the Homecoming Parade at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Shenandoah, followed by the Homecoming Coronation at Mustang Field at 6:30 p.m. before the Homecoming game at 7 p.m. 2023 The SHS Homecoming Court: Front row (L to R) Lily Martin, Carys Woolsey, Kassidy Stephens, Sophia Adkins, Jenna Burdorf, Macey Finlay and Abbey Dumler. Back row (L to R) Drake Gibson, Santiago Hernandez, Camden Lorimor, Seth Zwickel, Brody Cullin, Jade Spangler and Brody Burdorf.