The second year of the Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships is just around the corner, and board members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are hard at work planning, organizing and preparing for the event that surpassed their expectations in 2022.

As an official qualifying event with the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the Grand Champion of ShenDig BBQ Championships will be automatically invited to compete at the American Royal BBQ Competition in Kansas City, Missouri, and the World Invitational Championships pending the winner is a member of KCBS. The winning team will also be entered into a drawing to attend the Jack Daniels Invitational.

Certified KCBS judges will be on-site judging the competition that will be held on the Shenandoah Elks Lodge grounds on Highway 59 July 21-22. Forum members Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex said they anticipate teams to start pulling in Thursday evening.

New to the competition this year are two high school teams that will be competing. Team Essex Grill Reaper” under the leadership of Stephanie Sholes and Big Blue Barbecue from the Hamburg Charter High School culinary program led by culinary arts instructor Amber Graham.

Hensen said the returning Grand Champions from 2022 Smokin Lefty’s Barbecue and the winner of the Eagles Sizzlin Shenandoah BBQ Throwdown Team Bucnutz2 will camp beside the two high school teams and mentor them throughout the weekend.

Hensen said 37 teams have signed up to compete in the 2023 ShenDig BBQ Championships, including the 2022 Grand Champion Smokin Lefty’s Barbecue from Omaha, Nebraska, and Reserve Grand Champion Awesome Racks Cookin’ Crew out of Quincy, Illinois.

Contestants will be judged in four categories: chicken, brisket, ribs and pulled pork. The grand champion, reserve grand champion and first place in each meat category will receive a one-of-a-kind trophy locally hand-planed out of wood from a walnut tree. Other trophies awarded will be the Mayor's Trophy going to a local team, and new this year is a trophy going to the Biggest Partying Crew.

On Friday evening, the public is welcome to stop out, and the teams will be introduced onstage shortly after 6 p.m.

On Saturday morning, teams will fire up their smokers, and Hensen asks that cooks and teams not be disturbed between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Awards will be announced on stage at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The grounds will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a $10 cover charge. The first 400 people through the gate will receive one plate of food per person of pulled pork, brisket, ribs and two sides. Hensen said meat donated by the Shenandoah Hy-Vee Store and Shenandoah Fareway Store for the food plates will be cooked by 17 of the competing teams for the community.

Hensen said music entertainment Saturday would include local band Gas N Grass and blues artist Nick Schnebelen from Kansas city sponsored by First National Bank.

Along with various vendors and food trucks on the grounds, Truex said County Line Design would be set up at the event with ShenDig BBQ merchandise such as mugs, bottle openers, koozies, shirts and more.

Sponsors for the 2023 Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships are Shenandoah Medical Center and Lynn Furnace as the two major event sponsors; First National Bank as the main stage sponsor, and Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. as the sponsor for the sanction fees that make it possible for the ShenDig BBQ Championships to be a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned event. Additional sponsors include Chat Mobility, SWIFT Internet Services, Nutrient Ag Service, US Cellular of Shenandoah, Chili Dawg’s Food of Fire of Blair, Nebraska, Bank Iowa, Wilson Insurance, KMA, Southwest Iowa Herald, Essex Community Club, Doll Distributing and County Line Designs.

Other organizations volunteering their time at the event are the Shenandoah Optimist Club helping with set up, the Shenandoah Education Foundation operating the entry gate, and the Shenandoah Football Team delivering water and ice to the team sites. The gators used for delivering the ice and water are sponsored by Southwest Iowa Dental. Hensen said there were over 100 volunteers last year throughout the weekend.

Current board members for the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are Natalie Kirsch (president), Amanda Schneider, Stacy Truex, Mace Henson, Lorenzo Davilla and Shenandoah City Council liaisons are Councilman Jon Eric Brantner.