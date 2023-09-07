The Shenfest 2023 theme is an appropriate description of just what Shenfest is, a day to Celebrate Shenandoah, Where Friends and Family Come Together. The Sept. 23 celebration hosts many class reunions and many annual gatherings of family and friends.

A new mural painted by Wabash Arts Camp youth put up last weekend downtown will help visitors and residents celebrate Shenandoah. Each letter of the towns name depicts Shenandoah activities and attractions. It will be the perfect Shenfest photo opportunity.

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association is seeking nominations for parade grand marshal and inviting an organization or business to sponsor and organize kid’s games in Priest Park before the parade.

A full day of activities is planned for Shenfest including nostalgic music, parade, games, food, tractor and car shows, and more.

It all begins with the annual Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Safety Center. The cost is $4 for children and $6 for adults.

Shenfest food court will be setup in the Flatiron area near city hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food vendors should register with Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association in person at 619 W. Sheridan Avenue, by phone 712-246-3455 or by emailing chamber@sciaiowa.com.

The Shenandoah Medical Center Shenfest 3 Mile Fun Run & Walk will begin registration at the Sportsmans Park Depot at 7:45 a.m. You can also pre-register at the SMC Wellness Center or pick up a form at SCIA. Preregistration cost is $20 with a T-shirt, $10 participation with no shirt or $5 for students on race day. The walk begins at 8 a.m. and the run starts at 8:30 a.m. Call 712-246-7325 for weather questions.

Other Shenfest sports activities are golf and tennis. The Peter J. Weber “Swing for Education Golf Tournament” begins at 9 a.m. at Shenandoah Golf Course. It is a fundraiser for the Shenandoah Education Foundation. To enter call 712-581-9057 or email golf@shenandoahiowa.com. Shenfest Tennis Tournament at Gee Park will begin later this year at 6 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 23, with finals to be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 per team. For more information contact Mr. Daust at Shenandoah High, daoustb@shecsd.com.

Shenfest Tractor Show has a new location this year. Tractors will lineup for display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flatiron Plaza area at Blossom St. and Clarinda Avenue in front of the City Hall. They also are invited to drive in the parade. The Tractor Show is organized by Tarkio Valley Tractor Club. SCIA is also looking for a singer guitar player who would sing under the City Hall Gazebo during the Tractor Show.

Shenfest Car Show is sponsored by Doug Meyer Chevrolet. It will be located in front of Earl May headquarters on N. Elm St. and the KMA parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 607 W Lowell Ave. There will be trophies for Best GM, Best Ford, Best Mo Par and Best of Show Car and Truck.

The Veterans Memorial Museum will be open next to the Car Show at 603 W. Lowell Avenue, 10 a.m. to 1p.m., serving food inside in their community room and playing '60s and '70s music outside. It’s a fundraiser for the museum. Grilled 7-inch hot dogs and chips with nacho cheese are $4 each, pop is $1.50 and water $1.

The 2 p.m. parade runs west on Sheridan Avenue to Iowa Street with marching bands, rescue and fires vehicles, floats, tractors and more. Entries are being accepted at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, 619 W. Sheridan Avenue, or through email chamber@sciaiowa.com, or by phone 712-246-3455.

Sheridan Avenue parking will be allowed until noon when the street will be closed to traffic for the parade. All entries should line up on Clarinda Avenue by entering at the corner of Center Street and Clarinda Avenue. Entries are encouraged to fill out an announcer comments card or email comments to SCIA. Parade volunteers are needed on Friday late afternoon on Sept. 22 to help put out parade markers and Saturday to assist with the parade lineup at noon till the parade starts at 2 p.m. Golf carts are helpful in the lineup process.

High school and middle school bands lineup on Church Street and will be assisted by Shenandoah Teachers Association. Following the parade marching band awards will be presented at the Everly Brother’s Childhood Home. Shenandoah class reunions will be lined up near the corner of Thomas Street and Clarinda Avenue.

Richie Lee & the Fabulous '50s Band will perform under the Depot Restaurant tent, 101 Railroad St. The free concert is sponsored by Walmart. Donations will be accepted for the Everly Brothers Childhood Home. The Depot will serve free root beer. More music will follow with Hillyard & Sullivan and B Side 3 playing throughout the evening.

Since age 7, Richie Lee, a Des Moines native, has been winning awards for his nostalgic '50s and '60s style of rock music. He learned to play the drums at age 11 and the guitar at 12. He has performed at every major rock 'n' roll venue in Iowa and traveled the U.S. to play with the Drifters and perform in Elvis tributes. He has received the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association Spirit Award and played the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom. His music features many from the early rock era including the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. He has been on a mission since his youth to bring back the '50s and '60s sound for kids to hear and keep rock 'n' roll alive.

For more information about Shenfest, visit the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association website at www.sciaiowa.com or call 712-246-3455.