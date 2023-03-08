Gift bags provided by Growing Strong Families (Page County) and the Page County Libraries offer parenting tools, books and development activities for newborns through children age five.

Growing Strong Families, offered through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Page County, and the Child and Family Resource Network of Council Bluffs, provided the Labor and Delivery Department at Shenandoah Medical Center with new parent gift bags for the past three years.

Debbie Pope, Family Support Professional with Growing Strong Families, said they have collaborated with the Page County Libraries for the past two years.

On Feb. 28, 140 bags were delivered to SMC, including a multi-purpose book from Growing Strong Families that helps infants' vision development and tummy time. The Page County Libraries included a peek-a-boo book that helps build attachment.

Pope said the goal is to promote literacy among families and increase protective factors for children by providing education and resources for new parents.

Pope said the gift bag's cost for the past two years came from the Growing Strong Families budget. However, this year Pope said she wrote and received a $3,000 grant from Decaterization/Community Partnerships for Protecting Children for Fremont, Page and Taylor Counties Board for the fiscal year 2023, which covered the cost of the gift bags plus some additional programs.

The Shenandoah and Clarinda library foundations cover the cost of the books from the Page County Libraries included in the bags. Also included in each bag is information about the library programs and services offered.

“We are very grateful to everyone who donates to the Library Foundation,” said Carrie Falk, Shenandoah Public Library Director. “This is one of the many ways that the foundation helps support the library.”

The Growing Strong Families program includes information about literacy, family home visits and Parents as Teachers information in each bag. Pope said a QR code was included this year for feedback from families to determine if the information provided was helpful. She said families could use the QR code to learn more about home visit programs.

Pope said Growing Strong Families is one of three family home visiting programs offered in Page County. She said the Parents as Teachers' information is the curriculum she uses for the Growing Strong Families program.

“There’s so much that is happening in the first three years of a baby's life,” Pope said. “So much growth that no one parent can possibly know everything.”

That’s where Pope said family support professionals like herself could visit the families in their homes and assist with home support focusing on three main areas, including child development by age, promoting interaction between parent and child, and family well-being. She said family well-being includes referrals to other programs or assistance families may need.

The Parents as Teachers curriculum promotes reading and talking to infants. Pope said it is crucial and can significantly impact their learning to read and speak. She said each child has the potential to learn any language in the world. Pope said when you talk or read to an infant, their brain makes permanent pathways to help with language development. She said the brain is also efficient at pruning and getting rid of what it doesn’t use.

“It’s so important to just be talking to them because they're hearing it and something is happening,” Pope said. “Reading is important because reading is written in a different way than what we talk in everyday language, so they're hearing different words than what we might (say).”

Another program offered through the Growing Strong Families Program that she said is essential is Learning Through Movement.

“However their body moves sends messages to their brain and helps them to remember because children learn through repetition,” Pope said.

Additional information about websites that offer programs via email to parents, such as “Science and Parenting” and “Just In Time Parenting” are included in the gift bags.

Pope said “Science and Parenting” talk about siblings, kids using electronics and the different stages between newborn and five years old. She said “Just In Time Parenting” is one that she recommends all parents sign up for and described it as “amazing.”

“You sign up one time and then they automatically send you an email specific to the age of the child,” Pope said.

Another pamphlet in the gift bag offers information about a free vision screening for infants 6 to 12 months. Pope said that providers in Clarinda and Red Oak participate in this program.

Pope said families interested in signing up for in-home visits through Growing Strong Families must do so through the Thriving Families Alliance website, thrivingfamiliesalliance.org. She said Thriving Families Alliance is based in Council Bluffs, oversees many home visiting programs and sets up training for Early Childhood Iowa providers. She said Growing Strong Families also has the Iowa Family Support credential.