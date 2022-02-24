3.9% flat income tax result of Iowa GOP leaders’ negotiations

The new proposal is on the fast track to passage

DES MOINES — Most Iowa workers would pay a 3.9 percent state income tax — a large reduction for the state’s highest wage earners and a modest decrease for low-income workers — under a new proposal that is likely to become law soon.

The new tax plan, introduced Thursday, is the result of negotiations between Republican leaders in the Iowa House and Senate and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Legislative leaders planned to debate and pass the bills Thursday. Reynolds would have time to sign it into law just before she appears on national television next week to deliver the Republican Party’s response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Under the plan:

• The state income tax would be gradually phased over multiple years to a 3.9 percent rate on the vast majority of workers. Currently, Iowa has nine income brackets with rates from 8.53 percent on the highest wage-earners to 4.14 percent on lower-income workers.

• Eliminates state taxes on retirement income, including for retired farmers.

• Gradually reduces the corporate tax rate. Each year the state collects $700 million in business tax revenue, the rate will be reduced until it reaches 5.5 percent.

• Addresses some corporate tax rates.

The bill does not, as was proposed by Senate Republicans, shift sales taxes in order to trigger funding for the state’s long-starved outdoor and natural resources trust fund.