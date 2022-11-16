$32,000 granted to Fremont County community projects

The Fremont County Community Foundation awarded $32,000 to Fremont County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its fall 2022 grant cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Fremont County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.5 million in grants and scholarships over the past 24 years.

The following organizations are Fall 2022 Grant Recipients:

• City of Tabor, awarded $850 for the Tabor Park playground improvements 2022

• City of Thurman, awarded $2,500 for a shelter roof

• Farragut Community Hometown Pride, awarded $1,215 for additional picnic table

• Fremont Mills Jr. Knights football, awarded $3,445 for football equipment

• George C. Grape Community Hospital, awarded $8,250 for improving health in Fremont County

• Hamburg Community School District, awarded $3,540 for Charter School Construction program and vocal music program

• Knights Athletic Club, awarded $600 for field and equipment improvements

• Lakin Library and Envisioning Center, awarded $700 for storage shed

• Nishna Productions, Inc., awarded $1,700 for residential generator

• Percival Hometown Pride, awarded $2,500 for park improvement and lawn swing

• Randolph Hometown Pride, awarded $2,200 for town updates

• Thurman Fire Department, awarded $4,500 for repair pump in fire truck

All grantees met the criteria as Fremont County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education and social services. Only organizations providing services in Fremont County were eligible to apply.

These grant funds were made possible by the generosity of donors to the Fremont County Community Foundation and the following charitable funds through the community foundation: Farragut Community Endowment Fund, Hamburg Arts Endowed Fund, Hamburg Community Endowment Fund, Percival Community Endowment Fund, Randolph Community Endowment Fund, Sidney Community Endowment Fund and Tabor Community Endowment Fund.

The Fremont County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds — such as those above — that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Fremont County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any advisory board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Fremont County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa tax credit.

Advisory board members of the Fremont County Community Foundation are Chair Darynn Ruiz of Sidney, Vice Chair Teri Emberton of Hamburg, Secretary/Treasurer Staci Shearer of Farragut, Teresa Hardy of Randolph, Tim Inman of Randolph and Mai Le of Thurman.

For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Iowa Foundations Director Stacey Goodman at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.