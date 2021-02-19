4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles across Oklahoma and Kansas

It would seem as though Oklahoma finally took a mighty shiver as the state is set to exit several days of subfreezing temperatures.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.2-magnitude earthquake about 4 miles southwest of Manchester just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Preliminary reports indicate the quake was about 4.35 miles deep and followed a 2.9-magnitude earthquake Thursday night southeast of Jefferson, about 40 miles away.

Most people who felt the Friday quake lived about 50-150 miles from its epicenter, according to the USGS's Did You Feel It? data collection program. Early data almost painted a triangle of residents reporting weak to moderate shaking in and between Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Salina, Kansas.