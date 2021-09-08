8th Annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour

This self-guided tour allows participants to begin and end where they would like, come and go from location to location at their leisure, and explore diverse art forms – including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and much more from over seventy artists. The fifteen unique stops, some familiar and others new this year, will be located in the following Southwest Iowa towns: Avoca, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca. The event is traditionally held the third Saturday and Sunday in September. In 2019, an additional Friday “Sneak Peek” was added at select locations. Last year the tour was modified due to COVID-19 and featured less locations and hours only on Saturday. For 2021 the Southwest Iowa Art Tour has returned as a three-day event, which will allow the public time to hit all 15 Gathering Places over the weekend! This year’s Friday “Sneak Peek” hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 10 of the 15 locations. This will provide attendees with the additional opportunity to explore the Gathering Places in Clarinda, Essex, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca a little early – whether you can’t make it the other days or just need additional time to visit all locations over the weekend. The Five One 8 in Red Oak will also be having an ‘after hours’ with live music by Tica Perri from 7 to 9 p.m.. The hours for all locations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and from Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.