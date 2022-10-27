90 days granted to Shenandoah residents to comply with nuisance letter

A structure built on a Shenandoah resident's property was the topic of much discussion during Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.

Under new business on the agenda for the Oct. 25 meeting was a hearing request by Robert F. McCoy and Rose McCoy in response to a nuisance property letter.

The city indicated concerns over a two-story structure being built on the McCoy’s property that was being used as a shed that did not meet code and posed a fire danger. David Reidermann, city building inspector for Shenandoah, and Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall spoke about the condition and potential risk with the structure.

With a 3-to-2 vote, the city council approved a 90-day extension to the McCoy’s to allow them time to tear the structure down in sections, rebuild it correctly, and to code with additional conditions. Councilmen Kim Swank and Richard Jones were the two no votes.

Keith Holderfield, the nephew of Robert McCoy, spoke on behalf of the McCoys. Holderfield said if the city were willing to give the McCoy’s a 90-day extension to get the structure where it was no longer a nuisance, he would take full responsibility for the construction project.

City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen asked that Reidermann and Marshall “speak to the condition” of the property before the council responded to Holderfield's request for a 90-day extension.

With an original permit being issued to the McCoys on Sept. 4, 2020, City Administrator AJ Lyman said when the job “expanded in scope” beyond what the initial permit was for, the city asked the McCoys to file for a new permit that was issued on Dec. 3, 2020, and at that time the city asked for assistance from Reidermann in inspecting the structure.

Reidermann said upon inspecting the structure, he expressed concerns that it was not built to code and advised McCoys' son Chris McCoy that work needed to go backward before moving forward.

“Some of the foundation is walls sitting on the ground,” Reidermann said. “Some's on a sort of a foundation, some of it's post and beam construction. None of it was done correctly.”

Reidermann said mismatched materials were used in the construction and in places where the materials were not rated to be used. He said his recommendation to the McCoys was to hire a contractor or get help from someone with construction knowledge to help build the structure correctly.

Reidermann said he continued to check the structure's condition and noted that work progressed, but little attempt was made to go backward and fix everything that was done incorrectly. His recommendation to the city was for the structure to be dismantled and start over because “every aspect of it is wrong.”

“Any carpenter knows if you get the foundation wrong, your going to pay the price for that throughout the subsequent phases of the construction,” said Reidermann. “That’s why I say you can’t rectify anything unless you go back to the very beginning and start with the foundation.”

Reidermann said the footings would be the first step in rebuilding the structure correctly. After that would be the foundation — if there were one — framing, insulation, siding and roofing.

Holderfield provided more recent photos of work done to the structure during the meeting to fix some of the identified issues. After looking at the pictures, Reidermann said, “just reviewing the photographs, I’m not there in person; it’s a vast improvement over what was there.”

Sorensen asked Reidermann if he had been in regular contact with the property owners. Reidermann responded, “not as regular as I would have liked.”

“Initially, I would say it was regular,” he said. “When it kind of went off the rails is when I said work has to stop. Don’t move forward on this. We have to go backward and get things right and then go forward.”

At that point, Reidermann advised the McCoys to seek a licensed contractor to guide them or someone to help them through the process. After that, he made several attempts to contact them to no avail.

Another concern is the use of an energized 16-gig extension cord to supply power to the structure. Reidermann said this also does not meet the electrical code.

“You can’t run extension cords through walls or anything, and granted, it's not really walls per se, but It's unsafe from an electrical standpoint,” he said. “It’s a fire waiting to happen. And the structure is so weak and so poorly built a good wind storm could take it down at any time.”

Marshall said the two neighbors of McCoy’s that he had spoken to weren’t as concerned over how the structure looked but was worried about it being a fire hazard. He said the extension cord used to supply energy to the structure is rated for one appliance, not a “building of that nature.”

“The biggest fear I have is the safety of the McCoy family and the neighbors,” Marshall said. He said should the structure ever catch fire with someone inside, it would be difficult for them to get out safely and said he would be “afraid we would have a tragedy.”

Marshall said his biggest concern, if the structure were to catch fire, is of it collapsing. "That’s number one killer of people and fireman,” he said. He agreed with Reidermann that the structure needed to come down and be built correctly.

“The way it is right now, it would be a threat to the family, and the neighbors and to my men,” Marshall said.

Holderfield asked Etermin if it would be feasible to take the structure down in sections and rebuild it a section at a time instead of doing a complete demo. He said if they were to tear the entire structure down at one time, the McCoys would have no place to store their things in the shed.

Reidermann said the structure could be rebuilt in sections, but those sections needed to be taken down to the ground and rebuilt correctly before moving on to the next section, and then it would need to be inspected by the state.

Before making a motion, Councilman Jon Eric Branter asked what action would be taken if the council voted against giving the McCoy’s additional time to rebuild the structure correctly.

Sorensen said he hoped the city could “enter into an agreement” where the McCoys would tear down the structure, and if they did not comply, the council would need to decide whether to take court action.

Other council members' concerns were whether funds were available to complete the required work within 90 days and if it was possible to rebuild the structure within 90 days with winter approaching.

Brantner made a motion seconded by Councilwoman Rita Gibson to give the McCoys an additional 90 days to rebuild the structure, stipulating that the electrical cord be removed immediately. Other stipulations in the motion were that they communicate with Reidermann for an inspection when the rebuild was complete, and no other issues occur over the matter. He said after 90 days, the council would see where the McCoys were at on the rebuild and, if not completed, would decide whether to extend additional time or move forward on the nuisance letter.

In other business, the council:

• Unanimously approved an agreement between the City of Shenandoah and Community First Credit Union for installing a traffic light at 700 S. Fremont St. Lyman said a fourth light will be added to the existing three at that intersection for traffic pulling out of the Community First parking lot. He said the hope was to reuse existing poles to keep the cost down, and the current control box may be able to be utilized. Lyman said the engineering firm would have to integrate the fourth light into the existing system. The city will incur half the cost of the project or $75,000, whichever is less.

• Tabled selecting a project to support and apply to IEDA Catalyst Grant Program until the Tuesday, Nov. 8 city council meeting to give the council time to think about the two projects presented at the Oct. 25 meeting and do their research on the IEDA Catalyst Grant Program. The two projects presented Tuesday night were from Bri Sorensen and Tom Slater. Both have purchased and are remodeling buildings on Sheridan Avenue. Lyman said there is no guarantee that the Iowa Economic Development would select the project the council chooses to support for the program, but whoever the council decides, the city would assist them with the pre-application due in January 2023. The Valley News will have more on this story after the Nov. 8 meeting.

• Approved the consent agenda, which included approving Craig Gardner as a volunteer firefighter and approving the September 2022 Treasurer’s Report.

• Approved setting a consultation meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. and a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. on a proposed amendment No. 4 to the amended and restated Shenandoah Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Shenandoah, State of Iowa.

• Approved setting a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP.

• Approved setting a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with Community First Credit Union.

• Approved setting a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov 22, at 6 p.m. on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with Green Plains Shenandoah LLC.

• Approved setting a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with MALOJA, L.L.C.

• Approved a task order agreement between the City of Shenandoah and JEO Consulting Group Inc. for the Southwest Road Bridge replacement final design with an estimated cost of $41,370.00.

• Approved a request for a 180-day extension on a rehab contract for 510 Tassa St. from Robert Stuck. The first extension expires on Oct. 31.

• Approved solicitation of bids for the sale of a city-owned greenhouse located at 1307 W. Sheridan Ave. and authorized City Clerk to publish notice.

• Approved a sewer adjustment request for 907 Eighth Ave. for $207.23 for October 2022, which was September usage sewer charges for Kris Vanni.

• Approved setting dates for first and second city council meetings to Tuesday, Dec 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 20.

• Approved a request for public benefit status from the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah for the use of Priest Park for a community trick-or-treat gathering on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.