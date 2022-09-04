9th Annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour set for Sept. 16-18

Mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18 -- the Southwest Iowa Art Tour is gearing up for its ninth year connecting rural communities through art.

In 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities -- a self-guided Art Tour that would showcase their artworks, studios, galleries and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and 30 artists. The success of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour has grown the ninth annual event to 11 communities, 15 gathering places and more than 70 local artists.

This self-guided tour allows participants to begin and end where they would like, come and go from location to location at their leisure, and explore diverse art forms including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and much more.

The 16 unique stops this year include all of last year’s locations, plus an additional stop in rural Malvern. Gathering places will be located in the following southwest Iowa towns: Avoca, rural Clarinda, Council Bluffs, rural Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, rural Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca.

The event will be held on its traditional third Saturday and Sunday in September, with an additional Friday “Sneak Peek” at 10 of the 16 locations. Modification of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour into a three-day event has allowed the public time to hit all 16 gathering places over the weekend. This year’s Friday “Sneak Peek” hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 in Clarinda, Essex, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola and Villisca. Langille Studios southwest of Malvern will also have live music by Hector Anchondo for the Sneak Peek, making for a perfect last stop on Friday evening.

Avoca, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Harlan and Red Oak’s gathering places will join the tour on Saturday morning. The hours for all locations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D of Oakland -- a nonprofit organization with a mission “to develop and promote sustainable cultural and conservation projects that enhance the quality of life and preserve the assets of rural western Iowa” -- and the collaborative efforts of local participating artists.

Funding for coordination of this event, which is free to the public, comes in part from local sponsorships. This year, partnering supporters at the $1,000-plus level are Houghton State Bank of Red Oak and the Pottawattamie Countywide Tourism Promotion Committee. The $350 sponsors for 2022 include Malvern Bank, CB Skin Secrets of Council Bluffs and Dave Carbaugh State Farm of Red Oak. Organizers are proud to have more than 20 local businesses and organizations as sponsors for the ninth annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour, and encourage the public to support those businesses who support the arts in southwest Iowa. A full list of sponsors, as well as a map of the various stops can be found at swiarttour.com.

The Southwest Iowa Art Tour began with the intent to bring awareness of the arts and artists in rural southwest Iowa, and also to help support economic reinvestment in area small towns through the arts.

For more information, find the Southwest Iowa Art Tour Facebook page (with individual Facebook Events for each gathering place), visit swiarttour.com or contact Becca at rebecca.castle@goldenhillsrcd.org.