A Avenue Bridge construction complete

New construction of the A Ave Bridge that runs over the East Nishnabotna River between Rapp Park north of Shenandoah and 170th Street is complete and now open to traffic.
The new 359' x 30', three-span, pretensioned, prestressed, concrete beam bridge built by Godberson-Smith Construction Company Inc, of Ida Grove, replaces a 350' x 20' five-span steel and concrete beam bridge built-in 1938.
Another feature of the bridge, given its proximity to Page County's Rapp Park, is a river access point and parking lot on the southeast corner of the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.